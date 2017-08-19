Champs des onions

These are my idea of what real onions look like. Not packaged under plastic, and certainly not constrained by a fiber netting. Onions should be tactile and papery. They are delicious to the tongue when cooked and enhanced near the nose.

There is no substitute.

Barry Comer

I volunteer as a design and communications consultant with Family Scholar House in Louisville, Kentucky, http://www.familyscholarhouse.org the Democratic Socialists of America http://www.dsausa.org and teach children with emotional and developmental disabilities.

I have degrees in art and was an art director for 30 years.

