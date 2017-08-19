These are my idea of what real onions look like. Not packaged under plastic, and certainly not constrained by a fiber netting. Onions should be tactile and papery. They are delicious to the tongue when cooked and enhanced near the nose.

There is no substitute.

Categories: Art, artist, Barry Comer, Barry Comer Artist, champs des onions, Onions