Champs des onions

These are my idea of what real onions look like. Not packaged under plastic, and certainly not constrained by a fiber netting. Onions should be tactile and papery. They are delicious to the tongue when cooked and enhanced near the nose.
There is no substitute.
Amazing work. Would you mind telling me whether you use a toned paper or add tones of sienna once you finish the artwork?!
Thank you for the compliment. I am working with tan sheets right now. The lighting warms the paper and little, which has been the doing of my iPhone.
Well, brilliant monotonous work nonetheless. And I personally struggle when it comes to working with monotonous artworks. So I’ve to say it again, yours are quite brilliant.
Thank you.
Free the onions, now!
Liberation, Liberation !
