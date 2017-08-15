It’s not all that serious

The first day of school is 2 days from now and am sure the kids are not ready. They will have to regroup, get it together and otherwise; stop playing.

Tall order!

As for me, I have my game face ready, at least how I think they see me. I’m actually a very nice guy with a few tendencies toward sweetness. Maybe if they listened to a little Allman Brothers with me…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Categories: Barry Comer, Barry Comer Artist, First Day of School, Self-Portrait, Selfie before class, Teacher, The Allman Brothers Band