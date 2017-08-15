It’s not all that serious

The first day of school is 2 days from now and am sure the kids are not ready. They will have to regroup, get it together and otherwise; stop playing.
Tall order!
As for me, I have my game face ready, at least how I think they see me. I’m actually a very nice guy with a few tendencies toward sweetness. Maybe if they listened to a little Allman Brothers with me…
Categories: Barry Comer, Barry Comer Artist, First Day of School, Self-Portrait, Selfie before class, Teacher, The Allman Brothers Band
I love the angles Barry, and good luck on the new school year. And yes, go for the Allman Brothers, seems like a good icebreaker. Obscure, random fact: Warren Haynes’ mother was my supervisor, at – are you ready? – the Transylvania County Department of Social Services (NC). She was understandably proud of her boy. 😉
LikeLike
What a cool connection. I Love the Allman Brothers. They have “happy music” and don’t think I could have made it through college without them.
LikeLike
Love the classic peering over spectacles look
LikeLike
It’s the teacher look.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whipping Post?.. 😉
LikeLike
Oh yeah. Actually any. They are too good to choose from.
LikeLike