It’s not all that serious

The first day of school is 2 days from now and am sure the kids are not ready. They will have to regroup, get it together and otherwise; stop playing.

Tall order!

As for me, I have my game face ready, at least how I think they see me. I’m actually a very nice guy with a few tendencies toward sweetness. Maybe if they listened to a little Allman Brothers with me…

 

Barry Comer

I volunteer as a design and communications consultant with Family Scholar House in Louisville, Kentucky, http://www.familyscholarhouse.org the Democratic Socialists of America http://www.dsausa.org and teach children with emotional and developmental disabilities.

I have degrees in art and was an art director for 30 years.

  1. bluebrightly Reply

    I love the angles Barry, and good luck on the new school year. And yes, go for the Allman Brothers, seems like a good icebreaker. Obscure, random fact: Warren Haynes’ mother was my supervisor, at – are you ready? – the Transylvania County Department of Social Services (NC). She was understandably proud of her boy. 😉

