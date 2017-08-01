Practice

I though I better practice perspective today. With rain pending, I went for a drawer in the kitchen, pulled out a bunch of tools and went to work.

Forgetting how hard tools are, the drawing progressed, went backwards, and then moved ahead. The problem with a recognizable object is; familiarity. If one screws up, it’s so damn obvious.

I volunteer as a design and communications consultant with Family Scholar House in Louisville, Kentucky, http://www.familyscholarhouse.org the Democratic Socialists of America http://www.dsausa.org and teach children with emotional and developmental disabilities.

I have degrees in art and was an art director for 30 years.

