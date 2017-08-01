I though I better practice perspective today. With rain pending, I went for a drawer in the kitchen, pulled out a bunch of tools and went to work.

Forgetting how hard tools are, the drawing progressed, went backwards, and then moved ahead. The problem with a recognizable object is; familiarity. If one screws up, it’s so damn obvious.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Categories: Art, artist, Barry Comer, Barry Comer Artist, Kitchen Drawer, Screwdriver, tape measure, Toolbox, Working Hand, Wrench