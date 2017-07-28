Metamorphosis

6 Comments by Barry Comer Barry Comer

 

Metamorphosis occurs with insects, but rarely in human beings, unless I am watching a horror film or drawing. When doing an illustration, I am liberated to take a self-portrait and push up or down.

Metamorphosis. Tommy can you hear me?

Most routines are safe in my hands, while genomic disarrangements bring out the artist.

Categories: Barry Comer, Barry Comer Artist, genomic disarrangements, Metamorphosis, Self Portrait, TommyTags: , , , , , ,

Barry Comer

I volunteer as a design and communications consultant with Family Scholar House in Louisville, Kentucky, http://www.familyscholarhouse.org the Democratic Socialists of America http://www.dsausa.org and teach children with emotional and developmental disabilities.

I have degrees in art and was an art director for 30 years.

6 Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s