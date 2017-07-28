Metamorphosis occurs with insects, but rarely in human beings, unless I am watching a horror film or drawing. When doing an illustration, I am liberated to take a self-portrait and push up or down.

Metamorphosis. Tommy can you hear me?

Most routines are safe in my hands, while genomic disarrangements bring out the artist.

