This morning, I am the bag man, even though no monies have been exchanged. I decided to do some leather one more time, before moving on to something else.

It is impossibly hot outside and am trying to find anything in the house worthy of a look. In this case, I chose my messenger bag. It carries my artwork, art tools and anything useful for the day. It’s sort of like a purse, but larger and more utilitarian.

It was a gift from my friend Kathy, and have found it worthy of a carry everyday.

Barry Comer

I volunteer as a design and communications consultant with Family Scholar House in Louisville, Kentucky, http://www.familyscholarhouse.org the Democratic Socialists of America http://www.dsausa.org and teach children with emotional and developmental disabilities.

I have degrees in art and was an art director for 30 years.

