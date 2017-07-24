This morning, I am the bag man, even though no monies have been exchanged. I decided to do some leather one more time, before moving on to something else.
It is impossibly hot outside and am trying to find anything in the house worthy of a look. In this case, I chose my messenger bag. It carries my artwork, art tools and anything useful for the day. It’s sort of like a purse, but larger and more utilitarian.
It was a gift from my friend Kathy, and have found it worthy of a carry everyday.
Categories: Bag Man, Bagman, Courier Bag, Leather Straps, utilitarian
Nice! I have such a bag that I keep a camera and an extra battery in.
The bag! When in France, I am always jealous of these worn, authentic looking bags people carry. Maybe because they are authentic.
Those picking fingers make me think even more about the texture. I’m still looking for the perfect bag
1) ticket to France
2) land and take Paris Shuttle into Paris
3) get Frenchman drunk
4) hit him over head with croissant (stale)
5) run with his bag
I assume you mean a “fanny pack”. Oh god NO>
I can see you’ve thought about this. I have small shoulders and a dodgy neck, perhaps I should succumb to a bumbag
