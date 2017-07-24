This morning, I am the bag man, even though no monies have been exchanged. I decided to do some leather one more time, before moving on to something else.

It is impossibly hot outside and am trying to find anything in the house worthy of a look. In this case, I chose my messenger bag. It carries my artwork, art tools and anything useful for the day. It’s sort of like a purse, but larger and more utilitarian.

It was a gift from my friend Kathy, and have found it worthy of a carry everyday.

Categories: Bag Man, Bagman, Courier Bag, Leather Straps, utilitarian