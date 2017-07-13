Coffee dreams in black

Coffee is life in black and brown, steamed glasses and bitter mouths. Taste of night and early morning dreams, a cup plus two and rattle a bone; simmer ideas.

Black beauty.

“Harry, I’m going to let you in on a little secret: every day, once a day, give yourself a present. Don’t plan it; don’t wait for it; just let it happen. It could be a new shirt in a men’s store, a catnap in your office chair, or two cups of good, hot, black, coffee.” Dale Cooper, Twin Peaks – 1990

Categories: Black Coffee Matters, Dale Cooper, Hot Coffee