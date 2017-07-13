Coffee dreams in black

Coffee is life in black and brown, steamed glasses and bitter mouths. Taste of night and early morning dreams, a cup plus two and rattle a bone; simmer ideas.
Black beauty.
“Harry, I’m going to let you in on a little secret: every day, once a day, give yourself a present. Don’t plan it; don’t wait for it; just let it happen. It could be a new shirt in a men’s store, a catnap in your office chair, or two cups of good, hot, black, coffee.” Dale Cooper, Twin Peaks – 1990
Categories: Black Coffee Matters, Dale Cooper, Hot Coffee
Man, you have been cooking lately!
… and loving it. Without that pesky and annoying habit called work, I can produce. Sadly, the little students come back in a month. I better draw hard.
I’m with Dale!
Dale?
Oh my! Yes. I zoned out.
Barry tu es un poète, un artiste qui trouve son inspiration au cœur du Café !
Merci. Un poete… je n’sais pas. Mais, j’adore let mots qui fait l’expressions.
Reblogged this on Zen'Expresso.
Merci beaucoup.
Yes!
YES!!
Gorgeous! I’m with Dale also (the good one).
Dale was all knowing.
