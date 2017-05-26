I look down and sketch. Look up, and the car is gone. Dammit. Must have been in a hurry, because they left the front-end, or is it my drawing?
None the less, I had to work around the inconvenience.
Categories: Architecture, Barry Comer Artist, Car Heist, Dead Body, Ford
I hate when that happens!
No shit!
I like it!
thanks!
You mean you didn’t put a sticker on it saying:
‘Do not move. Artist at Work.’ ?
You have only yourself to blame! I hope you did a loud “tut” as they upped sticks.
I think I thought to myself… “hey, hipster!”.
