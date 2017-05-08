Movement Hoodie

Today is the beginning of our end-of-year standardized testing. As I watched my 5th grader work his way through a problem, I also observed his hoodie. It had volume, folds and texture. As the student moved, so did the illusion of air being pumped into the arms and head.

I volunteer as a design and communications consultant with Family Scholar House in Louisville, Kentucky, http://www.familyscholarhouse.org the Democratic Socialists of America http://www.dsausa.org and teach children with emotional and developmental disabilities.

I have degrees in art and was an art director for 30 years.