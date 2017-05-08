Movement Hoodie

Today is the beginning of our end-of-year standardized testing. As I watched my 5th grader work his way through a problem, I also observed his hoodie. It had volume, folds and texture. As the student moved, so did the illusion of air being pumped into the arms and head.
Dynamic! Truly amazing if you drew it from memory, and truly amazing if you drew it while it was happening.
Thank you for your observations and yes, I did it as it was happening. My kid was not particularly happy with his test, much less me observing over his shoulder. He is a EBD student, angry and resentful.
