Better late than never.
Had to wait for the time, the sun and a good cocktail.
Categories: Art, Badass Artist, Barry Comer Artist, Cocktail, Cuban Restaurant, Dr. Ph. Martin's Radiant Concentrated Watercolor, drawing, Manhattan Cocktail
I volunteer as a design and communications consultant with Family Scholar House in Louisville, Kentucky, http://www.familyscholarhouse.org the Democratic Socialists of America http://www.dsausa.org and teach children with emotional and developmental disabilities.
I have degrees in art and was an art director for 30 years.
Glorious. Should be on a marketing poster
Oh gosh, wouldn’t that be cool! I was a graphic designer for 30 years and wonder if I draw on the well of ideas sometimes.
As a child, umbrellas outside pubs was the ultimate sophistication for me (we never went to them), draw an umbrella and mention ‘Cocktail’ and I’m away!
Hooray! Where did you grow up?
Norfolk in England. They had Martini and Campari written on them and promised an entirely different life!
Yes, I know what you mean. Movie images were my gateway, seeing the same umbrellas. I was pleasantly delighted the first time I was in France, when I saw umbrellas with “Four Roses” on them.
This bourbon is made about 45 minutes from my city in Kentucky. Ah, when East met West.
Delightful Barry 😀
Thank you… (:
It’s lovely!
