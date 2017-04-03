Monster at the top

Surveying where I sit and feeling safe is criteria number 1 where I eat. If they come, I have my escape route planned. Execution is a quick leap and out.
Staircases offer none of the above. Either direction, the geometry is not your best friend. Either way, “you’re going down”. Damn venues made from old houses.
Parachutes can’t pop open in tiny spaces.
Categories: Acrobatic chairs, Chair, Chairs, Chaises, Monsters, Staircase, Stairs
Glad you braved this spot long enough to make your drawing. Nice one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hee Hee…. I am not “that” neurotic, but do sit with my back to the wall. Thanks.
LikeLike
Is that window barred too? Best bet is to stand still in the shadowy corner at the top of the stairs and wait til they’ve gone. Where something a bit orangey brown too
LikeLike
Bars are in my imagination… that’s where the trouble starts.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great flight of imagination
LikeLike
I caught that… hee hee
LikeLike