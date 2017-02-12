Saturday night I guess is “selfie night” and now, a tradition. I like doing them because illustrations of one’s self are enemy number 1. I hate the line of the nose or curl of the ear. Nothing is perfect my mind’s eye.
Might as well be a “Saturday Night Massacre”. Bang.
Categories: Saturday Night Selfie, Sculpture, Self Portrait, selfie
I really like it, Barry.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you master.
LikeLike
Oh, Barry, no. I can think of a much better candidate for Enemy Number 1.
LikeLike
The orange man!
LikeLiked by 2 people
compose a happy night Barry 😀
LikeLike
I did.
LikeLike
No massacre at all, Barry. An admirable drawing of an admirable person.
LikeLiked by 1 person
thank you… I was not unhappy, just in a state of moderation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Such an interesting perspective! I really like it.
LikeLike
thank you… you can only imagine the contortions… ha!
LikeLike
Ta dah! https://strataoftheself.wordpress.com/2017/02/13/barry-comer-saturday-night-self-portrait/
LikeLike
Good for you for biting the bullet. As much as the inner critic wails away, you are doing good, solid work and I admire it. (And I am trying to ever so slowly get back into seeing what everyone else is doing, now that I have a bit more time).
LikeLiked by 1 person
A selfie taken from the sky !
Il ne manque qu’une aurèole …
LikeLike
Very nice comment.
LikeLike
Love the tenderness of this, Barry.
LikeLike
What a nice compliment. Thank you Richard.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent. I like the unusual view between profile and a view from behind.
LikeLike
Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person