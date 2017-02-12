Saturday night selfie

Saturday night I guess is “selfie night” and now, a tradition. I like doing them because illustrations of one’s self are enemy number 1. I hate the line of the nose or curl of the ear. Nothing is perfect my mind’s eye.

Might as well be a “Saturday Night Massacre”. Bang.

